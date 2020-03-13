Ram da, sticks and stones recovered from CU hall

Police on Wednesday recovered a cache of indigenous weapons from a residential hall of Chittagong University. Police along with university administration conducted a drive at Abdur Rab Hall from morning to afternoon. It recovered 9 'ram da' (indigenous adaptation of the machete), a sack of stone and some sticks were recovered. However, police didn't detain anyone.





University administration and members of proctorial body were present during the drive, reports UNB. University administration informed that the drive was carried out to maintain congenial environment in the hall and ensure facilities to the students.





However, none was detained during the drive but some students attached to other halls were caught. They were released later after taking bond from them. Contacted Prof Dr AKM Mainul Haq Miazi, Provost of Shaheed Abdur Rab hall, said "We are checking to ensure legal students are residing in the halls and also checking whether any illegal students are in the hall as part of our routine work. Such drive will continue."





SM Monirul Hasan, proctor of the university, said that "As part of our measures, Proctorial Body and hall administration jointly conducted the drive at the Abdur Rab hall. At this time, some Ram da and sticks were recovered."

