HK dismisses US criticism over human rights

Riot police detain an anti-government protester during a protest at Mong Kok, in Hong Kong, China March 1, 2020. -Reuters





Hong Kong on Thursday dismissed US criticism of its human rights practices, saying the Asian financial hub was "firmly committed" to upholding and safeguarding freedoms.





The former British colony was rocked by months of sometimes violent protests from last June, triggered by a now-suspended bill that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China.





The US State Department said in a report on Wednesday that significant human rights issues in the Chinese-ruled city included police brutality against protesters, interference with the right of peaceful assembly and restrictions on political participation. Hong Kong's government said the police were duty bound to take appropriate action, including the use of necessary force, in the face of violence that endangered public order.





"The degree and extent of violence committed by radical protesters was unprecedented in Hong Kong, and it has seriously endangered people's personal safety, public order and security," the city's government said in a statement.

Safeguarding human rights and freedoms was a constitutional duty, it added.







"The government attaches the utmost importance to and is firmly committed to upholding human rights and various freedoms in Hong Kong." The US State Department, in its Country Reports on Human Rights Practises, noted examples of police brutality against protesters including on Aug. 31 when police "rushed onto a subway train and beat several individuals while making arrests".







On press freedom, the State Department cited many journalists as saying they were harassed, detained or assaulted while covering the protests, while the house of democracy activist Jimmy Lai, who is also an outspoken critic of Beijing and owner of the Apple Daily newspaper, was attacked.





---Reuters, Hong Kong



