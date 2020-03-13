Nasim urges BNP to work together to fight coronavirus

Awami League Presidium Member Mohammed Nasim on Thursday called upon BNP not to criticise government's preventive measures to check coronavirus outbreak and provide all necessary cooperation to the government to overcome the situation.







"All, irrespective of political parties and opinions, have to work jointly to face the coronavirus," Nasim, also the spokesperson of AL-led 14-party alliance, told a press briefing after an emergency meeting of the 14-party at his Dhanmondi residence, reports BSS.



The former health minister also urged the authorities concerned to intensify the necessary medical test at the airports to identify coronavirus (COVID-19) patients. The 14-party spokesman also expressed his gratitude to the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for taking rapid initiatives to contain the outbreak of the coronavirus.





Referring to the price hike of some essentials and some other goods, Nasim urged the businessmen to shun the trend of getting more benefits considering sufferings to the people. Simultaneously, he called upon the authorities concerned to take necessary action against the fraudulent traders.





Meanwhile, the AL-led 14-party alliance announced a curtailed programs taken to mark the 'Mujib Barsha', the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, after the meeting. Only central leaders of the 14-party alliance will take part in the main program of the 'Mujib Year' celebration.







As part of the program, the 14-Party will pay their rich tributes to Bangabandhu, the greatest Bangalee of the thousand years, by placing a wreath at the Bangabandhu Memorial (Smrity) Museum at Dhanmondi on March 17.





It will also hold a doa mahfil at the Bangladesh Tariqat Federation office at Dhanmondi here. Subsequently, they will place a wreath at the mazar of the Father of the Nation in Tongipara on March 20.





Fourteen-Party Coordinator Mohammed Nasim presided over the meeting. Among others, Jatiya Party (JP) Secretary General Sheikh Shahidul Islam, Samyabadi Dal General Secretary Dilip Barua, Torikat Federation Chairman Nazibul Bashar Maizvandary, Communist Kendra Convener Dr Wazedul Islam Khan, Gano Azadi League President S K Shikder, acting NAP General Secretary Ismail Hossain, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasod) of Bangladesh General Secretary Nazmul Haque Pradhan and Gano Azadi League General Secretary Dr Shahadot Hossain were present.





Leave Your Comments