Rois Uddin excluded from Independence Award list

S M Rois Uddin Ahmed who was nominated for the Independence Award in literature for 2020, has been dropped from the list. The Cabinet Division on Thursday issued a circular to this end signed by its additional secretary Nasima Begum.





The government has nominated nine individuals and an organization to honor with the prestigious Independence Award this year for their outstanding roles in different fields. A circular to this end signed by Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam was made public on February 20.





But soon after the circular came to light, different quarters relating to literature and culture expressed dissatisfaction over the nomination of S M Rois Uddin as they claimed that he was not up-to-mark for the highest civilian award of the country.







Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hand over the Independence Award to the recipients on March 25 at capital's Osmani Memorial Auditorium. Uproar has been created on social media over the dropping







of Rois Uddin from the list of the nominees for the Independence Award. One wrote on Facebook, "Rois Uddin didn't request to confer him the Independence Award. Those who selected Rois Uddin's name for the award are solely responsible for this. Insulting a Freedom Fighter like Rois Uddin is unacceptable."





