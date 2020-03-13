HC revokes Khaleda Zia's bail order

Hours after granting permanent bail to BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia in a defamation case filed in Narail district, the High Court on Thursday revoked the bail order.







The HC bench of Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique and Justice ASM Abdul Mobin passed the order following a petition filed by the state seeking withdrawal of the bail order, reports UNB. It also said the hearing on the bail petition will be held one week after the vacation of the Supreme Court ends on March 28. Earlier in the morning, the bench granted permanent bail to the BNP chief in the case.





Advocate AJ Mohammad Ali and Barrister Kaisar Kamal stood for Khaleda Zia. On August 13, 2018, the High Court issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why Khaleda Zia should not be granted permanent bail in the case.





On December 21, 2015, Khaleda Zia at a discussion at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh raised questions about the actual number of Liberation War martyrs saying, "There're controversies over how many were martyred in the Liberation War. There're also many books and documents on the controversies."





Reacting to Khaleda's remarks, Raihan Farooque Imam of Naragati in Narail, filed the case with the Cognizance Court on December 24, 2015.





