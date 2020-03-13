Can't we identify shortcomings of government?

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that his party isn't doing politics over the coronavirus. 'Can't we identify the shortcomings of the government," he questioned.







Mirza Fakhrul was distributing leaflets for raising awareness about the coronavirus at Nayaptaltan area in the city on Thursday. Trashing Awami League's accusation of doing politics over corona issue, the BNP leader said, their party is performing its political responsibility by identifying the flaws of government in preventing the spread of the virus.





He said they are distributing leaflets aiming to protect people from an epidemic like coronavirus and stand by people.

The BNP leader said their party has already postponed their countrywide demonstration program while most of the scheduled programs of their associate bodies have also been postponed to tackle the coronavirus.





He said there is no screening system at ports, as inadequate thermal scanners have been put in place there. "The thermal scanners at airports are too inadequate that the Chinese ambassador has to make a comment about it."





Besides, the BNP leader said, proper treatment facilities have not been ensured at the medical centers designated for the treatment of the virus-affected patients.





---Adrian Chowdhury, AA



