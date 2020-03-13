Don't need lessons from failed state

Rachita Bhandari, Indian envoy in UNHRC, Geneva addressed a session on Wednesday. -Agency

India on Wednesday lambasted Pakistan for peddling its narrative on Kashmir at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), remarking that Pakistan cannot mislead the international community on the matter while continuing to use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of state policy against India, reports ANI.





Rachita Bhandari, belonging to the Permanent Mission of India, said in the UNHRC session that Islamabad has not pulled out from the illegally-usurped Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) for more than seven decades despite there being a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution on this issue.





"Can Pakistan deny the fact that UNSC resolutions which it keeps referring to, ask Pakistan, as the very first step, to withdraw from the illegally-occupied territory of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and that it has not done so for more than seven decades?" the Indian representative questioned.





Rachita Bhandari further asked: "Can Pakistan deny that it is home to 130 UN-designated terrorists and 25 terrorist entities listed by the United Nations, and that these proscribed individuals have actively campaigned or contested in polls?"





Moreover, denouncing Pakistan over its attempt to denigrate India in terms of human rights, Rachita Bhandari said that New Delhi does not need to learn lessons from a failed state like Pakistan how to sustain democratic values or human rights.





