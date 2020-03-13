Published:  11:13 AM, 13 March 2020

Robber killed in Cumilla gunfight

A suspected robber was killed in a reported gunfight with DB police on Dhaka-Chattogram highway at Choygharia in Chandina upazila early Friday.

The deceased was identified as Khokon of Barguna district.

Tipped off that a group of robbers were preparing to commit robbery, a team of DB police conducted a drive in the area, said Ikhtiar Uddin, inspector of DB police.

Sensing presence of the law enforcer, the robbers opened fire on police, forcing them to fire back in self-defence, he said.

At one stage, Khokon was caught in the line of fire and suffered bullet injury.

Later, he was taken to Cumilla Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

One pipe-gun, two cartridges and a sharp weapon were recovered from the spot.


