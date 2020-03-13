Indian stock market halt for trading as benchmark indices hit lower circuit









Indian stock market halted its trading for 45 minutes on Friday morning after the benchmark indices hit its lower circuit, down 10 percent.





The market would open at 10:05 a.m. and would be followed by a 15-minute pre-open period, which is basically the period of trading activity before the regular trading session.





The last time Indian stock market had a trading halt was on Jan. 22, 2008 during the global financial crisis.





Benchmark index Sensex was locked 29687.52 points during the halt, down 3,090.62 or 9.4 percent while Nifty was at 8624.05, down 966.10 points or 10.1 percent from the previous close.





The Indian rupee on Friday morning hit a record low of 74.50 rupee against the U.S. dollar after Asia's third largest economy confirmed its first death due to coronavirus on Thursday night.





Rupee, which had declined 4.1 percent so far in this calendar year, was last seen at its record low of 74.48 to the U.S. dollars on Oct. 11, 2018, said an analyst with a domestic brokerage.





U.S. stock market too halted its trading on Thursday for the second time this week.

