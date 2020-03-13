2 coronavirus patients recover, one goes back home: IEDCR









Two of the coronavirus patients have fully recovered while another has returned home, said Director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) Prof Dr Meerjady Sabrina Flora on Friday.





She came up with the information at a press briefing arranged by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) at Mohakhali in the city.









"Two of the three infected patients have recovered fully. One of them has returned home while another is still at the hospital as some of the patient's family members are quarantined at home," Dr Flora said.





She said no new case of coronavirus has been detected in the country in the last 24 hours .









"Samples of 187 people have been tested by the IEDCR so far. Twenty-four people were tested in the last 24 hours. However, no-one of them found infected with coronavirus," said Dr Flora.





About the third infected patient, the IEDCR director said the result is still positive.









Dr Flora urged people with symptoms of coronavirus not to visit the IEDCR directly for treatment





"We've received 4'349 calls in the last 24 hours. Of these, 4,212 calls were made about suspected coronavirus infection. Besides, 16 people have directly visited the IEDCR,” she said.













“We'll request those who have symptoms of the disease or arrived here from the affected countries not to visit the IEDCR. Call over the hotline numbers, if necessary. Because, if you carry coronavirus in your body, other people may get infected. The IEDCR team will go to your home and collect samples. We'll report the results through email and phone," she said.





"People carrying coronavirus in the body have the risk of spreading the disease to those already undergoing treatment at the IEDCR, or those with whom they're travelling or using public transportation," she added.









Dr Flora warned the expatriates arrived here from the from the affected countries to comply with the government's request of staying in self-quarantine.





"People arriving here from overseas must stay at home quarantine for 14 days. Many are not following the rules. We'll be forced to apply the Law of Infectious Disease if this continues," she said.





DGHS Director General Dr Abul Kalam Azad was present at the briefing alongside representatives from the World Health Organization and Unicef.

Global Situation





The death toll from coronavirus or Covid-19 has reached 4,983 globally as of Friday.









Besides, it has infected 134,769 people around the world, according to worldometer.

Of them, 59,399 are currently infected while 70,387 patients (94 percent of total infected) recovered.





The coronavirus has affected 119 countries and territories around the world, and one international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, Japan).





The World Health Organization has named the illness Covid-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.





Expressing alarm both about mounting infections and inadequate government responses, the World Health Organization on Wednesday declared that the global coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic but added that it is not too late for countries to act, reports AP.





India confirmed on Thursday its first case of death from COVID-19 after a 76-year-old man from Kalburgi city, 575 km north of Bengaluru in the country's southwestern state of Karnataka passed away on Wednesday.





Besides, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife has tested positive for the new coronavirus, his office announced Thursday night.

