AL-backed lawyer elected SCBA president









Awami League-backed lawyer AM Amin Uddin was elected the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) while BNP-backed lawyer Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kajol elected the general secretary of the association.





Besides, of the total 14 posts, BNP-backed blue panel bagged eights posts while the ruling party backed while panel won six posts.





Former attorney general AF Hasan Arif, chief of the election conduction committee, announced the results of Friday morning.





The two-day SCBA election concluded on Thursday.





Some 5,940 lawyers out of 7,781 exercised their franchise in the election.





Those elected from BNP-backed blue panel Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Oikya Forum are vice president Abdul Zabbar Bhuiyan, treasurer Ragib Rauf Chowdhury, members Amirul Islam, Mar-e-Um Khandaker, Mohammad Mahsin Kabir, Mohamamd Sharif Uddin and Mohaddes Ul Islam Tutul.





Those elected from AL-backed panel are Maniruzzaman (Vice-President) Mohammad Bakir Uddin Bhuiyan (assistant secretary), Mohammad Imtiaz Faruk(assistant secretary), Humayun Kabir, Mohammad Mashiur Rahman.

