Aggmeda Khyang Monastery in Cox's Bazar

Aggmeda Khyang Monastery, a magnificent Buddhist monastery, is visited by thousands of Buddhists from the surrounding areas. It consists of a prayer chambers, assembly hall, Buddha images and manuscripts. The main chamber is supported by timber columns. The Aggmeda Khyang Monastery is located by the entrance to the town. The majority of the Buddha images originate from Burma. Aggmeda Khyang Monastery is at the bottom of a hill and is nestled in between trees.





Aggmeda Khyang Monastery is a beautiful place in Cox's Bazar. It is a large Buddhist Monastery, and a place revered by around 400,000 Buddhist people of Cox's Bazar and the Chittagong Hill Tracts. Equally lucubrate in plan, elevation and decoration is the Aggameda Khyang near the entrance to the Cox's Bazar town, which nestles at the foot of a hill under heavy cover of a stand of large trees.









The chief sanctuary-cum-monastery is carried on a series of round timber columns, which apart from accommodating the prayer chamber and an assembly hall, also is the repository of a large of small bronze Buddha images-mostly of Burmese origin- and some old manuscripts.







Beyond the main khyang to the south, there is an promoted wooden pavilion and a smaller brick temple with a timber and corrugated metal root. Apart from bearing an inscription in Burmese over its entrance, the temple contains some large stucco and bronze Buddha images.









How to go





Dhaka and Cox's Bazar are linked by road. You can take a bus from Dhaka to reach Cox's Bazar. After reaching at Cox's Bazar, you can take bus or CNG from Cox's Bazar city area to Aggmeda Khyang Monastery, near the Peshkar Para.



Where to stay





The accommodation facilities in Cox's Bazar are remarkable. There are several great hotels in the region.



