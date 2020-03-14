Freida can't wait for 'Mira, Royal Detective'!





Freida Pinto has done the voice-over in the animated television series, 'Mira, Royal Detective'. The mystery adventure, inspired by Indian culture and customs, is designed for kids. Pinto voices the character of Queen Shanti, the person who appointed Mira to be the royal detective. "This show is first of its kind in the animation world with an all-South Asian voiceover cast (sic)," posted Pinto. Last month, taking to her Instagram account, she wrote a long post about how she signed this project that was close to her heart and why she cannot wait for the world to meet this animated character. If you are a fan of the actress, this post is for you.





Leave Your Comments