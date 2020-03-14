Deepika talks about song 'Balam Pichkar'





Known for celebrating the festival of color with utmost zest, B-town surely knows how to have fun in Holi with their favorite iconic Holi hits. Resonating with the same emotion, our global icon and leading lady of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone also has a dance number to groove this Holi and it's none other than her song 'Balam Pichkari' - truly, the anthem for us all! Being the most playful and exhilarating Holi number, 'Balam Pichkar'i is becoming the iconic Holi song. Sharing her thoughts on the same, Deepika shares, "If I may say, 'Balam Pichkari' is like 'Rang Barse' (Silsila; 1981) of our generation. Nowadays, every Holi party starts with 'Rang Barse', and the second song has to be 'Balam Pichkari'. So, it's become a new-age Holi anthem. It feels nice to have been part of such an iconic song."



Leave Your Comments