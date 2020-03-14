Hailey loves beauty trends from the 90s



Model Hailey Bieber loves beauty trends there were in vogue 20 years ago. In an interview to America's ELLE magazine, Hailey spoke about her style mantra, reports femalefirst.co.uk. "I love beauty trends from the '90s. I'm obsessed with them! I've always been into a pop of something cool like neon on the eye." Hailey also opened up about her beauty look for her wedding to singer Justin Bieber, explaining why she opted for a more minimal look. "For my wedding day, I knew I wanted it to be very me, just not too much make-up. I knew I wasn't going to want to be the person where I was going to walk out of my wedding to go touch up my makeup. "I wanted it to be easy to just dance the rest of the night and just hang out and not have to really worry about it. So, it was fairly natural," she added.





---Agencies

