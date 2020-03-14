'Neel Mukut' release delayed for COVID-19





Kamar Ahmed Saimon's new film 'Neel Mukut' was set to be released on March 27. It was decided to postpone the release of the film, he said.







Earlier, 'Neel Mukut' received uncut censor certificate. It was also granted permission to release on March 27th from Producer-Distribution Association. But considering the recent coronavirus situation, director Kamar decided to postpone the release. Earlier, Bollywood and Hollywood film releases were postponed due to coronavirus. About the release, producer Sara Afreen said, ''Neel Mukut' teaser was planned to be released on the 12th of March.







The film was to be released 15 days after that. But now that the whole thing is uncertain, so I have decided to assess the situation for one week and decide when it can be released. If the situation improves then maybe 'Neel Mukut' will be released on April 3rd. But all of this is speculation now.'





Earlier, the poster of 'Neel Mukut' was released on social media. 'Neel Mukut' is being distributed by Quiet On Set. Kamar Ahmad Saimon, who has received official invitation to Cannes-Berlin-Locarno, had previously announced that the film will be released in the country before being shown at any foreign festival.



