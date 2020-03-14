Affri Selina busy with TVCs



Actress Affri Selina is a promising model of present generation. She is currently involved with multiple new projects. Alongside performing as a model in television commercials (TVCs), she is also working in several TV dramas and short films.





Affri worked as a model in two new TVCs produced for steel and beverage for two separate multinational companies recently. Both the TVCs are now being telecast on various television channels and online platforms.





Affri has performed in yet another new TVC made for Mr. Noodles last Thursday. Moreover, Affri-starrer tele-drama titled 'Mistake', directed by Alok Hasan, was aired on Banglavision on the eve of International Women's day. The artiste informed that she has been getting positive response for both the TVCs and the drama.







"Nowadays, I have become very selective about performing in TVCs. And, I am getting positive response for the TVCs I am working in. I am grateful to the directors who are featuring me in their TVCs. To tell the truth, I am more comfortable with TVC projects as this medium of work garners more reactions from the audience," Affri said about working in the TVC.





"However, acting is my love and passion. When I am offered a good character, I always try to perform to the best of my ability. I performed in 'Mistake' very attentively which brought me hugely positive feedback," she added. On the other hand, Affri recently started working in a drama serial titled 'Alo Chayar Kabya'. She will also be seen as a model in a music video of new singer Shafin Khan.



