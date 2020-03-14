Bangabandhu birth centennial sports competition held

Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) Professor Dr Safiul Islam inaugurating the 'Bangabandhu Birth Centennial Sports Competition 2020' by releasing the balloons as the chief guest on Thursday at the BUET play gro



Prof. Dr. Saiful Islam, Honourable Vice-Chancellor of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) was inaugurated "Bangabandhu birth Centennial Sports Competition 2020" as Chief Guest on Thursday (12 March, 2020) at 8:30 Morning at BUET play ground.







A total of 22 events, including 15 events for male students and 7 events for female students were held in this sports competition. Only regular students of the University can participated in this competition. A total of 8 hall athletes, including 1 female hall athletes participated in these events. In the afternoon, The Chief Guest of the ceremony Prof Dr. Saiful Islam, Honorable Vice Chancellor of BUET was distributed prizes among the winning contestants.





Among others: Dean of all the Faculties, Head of Departments, Head of Offices, Sports Advisor, Provosts and Assistant Provosts of different halls were also present of the occasion. All the teachers, students, officials, staff of the university and invited guests were enjoyed this beautiful and colorful sports competition. Prof. Dr. Mizanur Rahman, Director, Directorate of Students' Welfare of BUET presided over the function.

