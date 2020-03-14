Sikder Group Independence Day Cup Golf concludes

Lieutenant General Md Shamsul Haque, Chief of General Staff Bangladesh Army and Sikder Group Managing Director Ron Haque Sikder formally inaugurate the 8th Sikder Group Independence Day Golf Tournament 2020 at Kurmitola Golf Club on Wednesday. -Collected





The 8th Sikder Group Independence Day Cup Golf Tournament 2020 ended at the Kurmitola Golf Club in the capital on Friday.





Sikder Group & R&R Aviation Ltd, a concern of the group, organized the three-day international tournament on the occasion of the 'Mujib Borsho' to commemorate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, said a press release.









Quarter Master General of Bangladesh Army Lt Gen Md Shamsul Haque and Sikder Group Managing Director Ron Haque Sikder formally inaugurated the tournament, which began on Wednesday, on Thursday.

