Pokémon Go makes changes over coronavirus





Pokemon Go is one of the most popular games in the world that involves a lot of walking around. But given the rapid escalation of the coronavirus outbreak, Niantic has made several changes to the game to make sure that players can still keep playing without having to step out too much.





For starters, the Abra Community Day has been postponed along with some real-world events. Reports Hindustan Times.







In a new blog post, Niantic has listed the new updates that are coming to the game, however, they have not mentioned that they are doing this for coronavirus. But, in a statement to Polygon, Niantic said that the updates "are based on the current global health situation" and has advised players to "make decisions on where to go and what to do that are in the best interest of their health and the health of their communities". To ensure that players can still enjoy the game in "individual settings", Niantic has added the following updates:





-A one-time purchase bundle of 30 Incense for 1 PokéCoin. Incense will also last for one hour.





-1/2 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during this time period





-PokéStops will now drop Gifts more frequently





-Pokémon habitats will increase and more Pokémon will be appearing in the wild





What does this mean?





For one, trainers will be able to see more of these pocket monsters closer to home. Incense packs are being sold for one Pokemon coin in the Winter Box on the store - you can buy 30 incense in that bundle. Once activated, incense will also last for a whole hour instead of the usual 30 mins. Adding to this are the incubators which will now half the number of steps required to hatch an egg. Pokestops will also be dropped gifts with more frequency.





These changes will be in force till "further notice". Existing events, such as the first season of the game's Battle League, that allow players to compete with one another without being in the same place, will continue. And upcoming Special Research adventure that will debut Genesect, will require tasks that can be "completed by individuals," Niantic added.

