Leaked app reveals Google Pixel 4a, Pixel 5 camera feature



Google Pixel smartphones are usually known for their camera prowess. While they click some impressive images, being the camera phones, they are still not able to shot 4k resolution videos at 60 frames per second.







Even the latest Pixel 4 series is limited to 4k shooting at 30fps. However, it looks like the upcoming Pixel phones may get 4k 60fps recording feature if the leaked version of the Google Camera 7.4 is to be believed. As reported by 9to5 Google, the camera app includes a new setting "camcorder.4k60fps," hinting the arrival of the feature.





It has been mentioned that this feature is disabled for now and none of the Pixel smartphones are listed to get this currently. So, it's difficult to say if 4k 60fps recording will come to the mid-range Pixel 4a or the rumoured flagship of the year, 'Pixel 5' later this year.







The report states that this video recording feature might not be reaching Pixel 4 smartphone as it was scrapped at the last minute. As mentioned in an interview in the Vergecast, Google said that the hardware did not support this feature.





However, this is not the only feature that is revealed in Google Camera 7.4. The app codes also hint at the arrival of a telephoto lens in the rumoured Pixel 4a smartphone.







While the camera app has disabled 4k 60fps feature, it has enabled the 'SABRE_UNZOOMED_TELEPHOTO' feature. For those unaware, 'Sabre' is a codename of the Google Camera's 'Super Res Zoom' software-based feature. This might just be the only rear camera sensor in the upcoming Pixel 4a.





According to noted tipster Evan Blass, Google's next generation budget smartphone will cost $399. If Blass' intel is indeed correct, the Pixel 4a will cost the same as the price at which the Pixel 3a was launched last year.

