2 lakh Yaba pills seized in Chattogram





Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard on Friday seized 2 lakh Yaba pills in a drive from Karnaphuli River in Chattogram. On secret information, a team of the Coast Guard conducted a drive at Ghat No. 15 of the Karnaphuli River around 3am when they recovered the Yaba tablets after searching a wooden boat, said sources at the Coast Guard headquarters.





The seized Yaba pills were handed over to Patenga Police Station. Meanwhile, another team of Coast Guard conducted a drive at Char Element area of Haimchar upazila in Chandpur district and seized 22 lakh metres of Current Net around 3pm on Thursday. The seized current net was burnt in presence of local Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Upazila Fisheries Officer.





The port city Chittagong is being used as a major route for smuggling illegal drugs including yaba, a drug containing morphine and amphetamine.





At least 20 to 25 syndicates are involved in smuggling yaba in the Chittagong and Cox's Bazar area who supply it to Dhaka and other regions the country.







The elite force Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB), Narcotic Controlling Department (NCD), Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) and police are struggling to curb the smuggling of banned drugs including Yaba. Despite special measures of the authorities, concerned smuggling of Yaba is rampant through the port city and Cox's Bazar.







According to the sources, in law enforcing agencies, there are also several syndicates in the port city to smuggle drugs, wine and medicine. They are active in Cox's Bazar, Chittagong and Bandarban hill districts.





The wine, contra-banned drugs, sex stimulating tablet Yaba are mainly smuggled from Mayanmar, India and Thailand. Sea is the main route of the smuggling. The drug is smuggled into the country by air and land routes mainly from Thailand, Myanmar and Nepal. Major supply of the drug comes regularly from Myanmar as Bangladesh shares around 271 km of border with the country having 208 km of land border and 63 km of river border, the source pointed out.





Sources said, some influential political leaders of both the ruling and the opposition are indirectly patronizing the yaba smuggling in the country. It is alleged that the APS's of two lawmakers of Chittagong and Cox's Bazar are directly involved with the Yaba smuggling.





According to police sources, at least 20 to 25 syndicates are active in the Chittagong and adjoining areas including Cox's Bazar, Teknaf, Bandarban for smuggling the banned yaba now. The syndicates are maintaining the network with the capital Dhaka and other divisional cities for yaba trading. They said syndicates are actually wholesaler smugglers, who distribute the yaba among retailers.





The syndicates are selling yaba to smugglers of Dhaka and other cities. The smugglers collect the Yaba from Chittagong for distributing among the Yaba addict.





The number of young people traveling to and from Teknaf has almost doubled recently. Most of them return to port city in a day just after collecting yaba at a reasonable price from different dealers at the bordering upazlia. Many small yaba dealers from Teknaf area travel to the city to supply drug to local peddlers.





"Besides, some syndicates in Khulshi, Agrabad, Shughandha and Nasirabad in Chittagong are active in smuggling of Yaba. Moreover, some illegal bars are selling yaba to the children of rich families in the area," sources added.





RAB officials said that they already prepared a list of illegal bars in Chittagong. "RAB will conduct an operation against the illegal bars and hotels very soon".





Sources related to yaba peddling said that because of the easy availability of Yaba at Teknaf and lack of proper monitoring by the law enforcing agencies, the youths were getting involved in yaba peddling from Teknaf to Chittagong and other parts of the country. Instead of depending on the wholesale drug dealers in the city now, the young peddlers are choosing to travel to Teknaf and collect their own items for higher profit, sources added.





Sources in police said, there are at least 40 points on the remote hilly border between Bangladesh and Myanmar for smuggling. The BGB is supposed to check the border and resist illegal inflow of drugs but due to the failure of BGB the poisonous drug is getting into the country, the source allege.





"It is easier to check the border than finding out the drug peddlers from densely populated territory".





Sources in RAB claimed that the elite force had relentlessly conducting drive almost everyday to nab the drug peddlers in the city and the force had been quite successful in breaking the supply chain of wholesale dealers. But the number of floating peddlers has increased in a big volume who are quite difficult to trace out as they deal in small number of pills".





Leave Your Comments