Port city takes measures to fight corona virus

Five doctors checking temperature with handheld machines at the airport.



Two days after the detection of first coronavirus cases in the country, a thermal scanner installed at Shah Amanat International Airport as part of preventive measures to stop the spread of the virus.





The thermal scanner, which is used to detect people with high body temperature, primary symptoms of coronavirus, reached the airport on Tuesday afternoon. Another thermal scanner will be installed at the Chittagong seaport to screen crew members of foreign ships.





Earlier in the day, United News of Bangladesh released a special report on the absence of thermal scanners at the seaport and airport in Chattogram.





Civil Surgeon of the district Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said five hand thermometers have been used since January to screen passengers at the airport as the previous thermal scanner went out of order seven months back.Health checkup using the new thermal scanner will begin on Wednesday, he hoped, adding that another thermal scanner will be installed at the seaport soon.





Earlier, red alert was issued at the airport on January 20 after the deadly virus outbreak in Wuhan of China.Passengers had alleged that the measures were insufficient at the airport to prevent the virus from entering the country.







A total of nine doctors in separate shifts have been measuring the temperature of passengers at the airport.Acting airport Manager Mahmud Aktar said the previous thermal scanner was installed at the airport in 2015 which went out of service seven months back.





Health Minister Zahid Maleque said the government is fully ready to tackle the coronavirus situation. "Medical teams have been deployed at airports and land ports. Those coming from abroad are undergoing tests. The government is alert about the situation," he said in an interview with UNB.





Mahmud Akhter, acting manager of Chattogram airport, said there has been no direct flight from China but they are monitoring Chinese flights arriving here via Thailand, Singapore and Japan.The port authorities had been observing people in ships in a 14-day quarantine at sea before permitting them to enter the port.





Of the infected people, 64,277 made full recovery which is 94 percent of the infected people. The coronavirus COVID-19 has affected 115 countries and territories around the world and 1 international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, Japan).



"An isolation unit has been opened at the port and the number of doctors was increased," he added. Dr AZA Sharif, health officer at the airport, said he personally collected five thermometer guns and that five physicians have been sent to the airport temporarily.





Meanwhile, a source at the country's largest seaport said it has no thermal scanner. The port authorities have been observing people in ships in 14-day quarantine at sea before permitting them to enter the port.





Death toll from coronavirus outbreak, which was first reported in China last year, climbed to 3,830 on Monday. According to information of Worldometer, it has infected 110,071 people globally but a major portion of the infected recovered.





Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans.







Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted between animals and people. Detailed investigations found that SARS-CoV was transmitted from civet cats to humans and MERS-CoV from dromedary camels to humans. Several known coronaviruses are circulating in animals that have not yet infected humans.







Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.







Standard recommendations to prevent infection spread include regular hand washing, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs. Avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.

