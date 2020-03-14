Works of cyclone centers to be completed this year in Cox's Bazar

A cyclone center seen in Cox's Bazar district. -AA



"We have already completed the repair and refurbishment works of 19 school-cum-cyclone shelter centres out of 96 and the works of the remaining centres are expected to be completed at the end of this year," PRERONA project manager Mishba Uddin Ahmed said.





As part of the government's plan to cope with the aftermath of the growing natural disasters, works are underway to repair and refurbish a total of 96 cyclone shelters in three disaster-prone upazilas in Cox's Bazar, which will accommodate around 1.3 lakh people during natural calamities, including cyclone and flood.







The repair works of 19 school-cum-cyclone shelter centres have already been completed under a project titled, 'Promoting Resilience to Risks of Natural Hazards (PRERONA)' in the three upazilas - Moheskhali, Cox's Bazar sadar and Ramu. Funded by the USAID, CARE Bangladesh in association with the government is implementing the project.





He said the newly repaired cyclone centres will be handed over to the Disaster Management and Relief Ministry tomorrow (March 10) here on the occasion of the National Disaster Preparedness Day.





Ramu upazila engineer of LGED Md Nurul Islam said the refurbished cyclone centres have been made women- and children-friendly designed with modern facilities, while people with special needs will also be able to take shelter easily during disasters.





"In the past, people who were vulnerable to disasters, did not take shelter in the old cyclone centres, but they will show interest to come to the refurbished cyclone centres," he added.







Project officials said wash blocks, rainwater harvesting plant, tube well, solar system, emergency exist, fire extinguisher, approach road and ramp have been installed at the newly repaired shelter centres. Women corners are being set up in every centre and separate facilities are be ensured for women and girls so that they come to the shelter centres during disasters without any hesitation, Mishba said.





Mishba said the community people are also being trained up on disaster management so they come forward to maintain the refurbished shelter centres.





About the role of school-going children in the disaster preparedness, Shakila Sultana, a teacher of Chainda Government Primary School at Ramu said, both girls and boys are sensitising their parents so that they take shelter at these cyclone centres prior to any natural disaster.





Talking to BSS on the sidelines of the function, Director (Humanitarianand Resilience) of CARE Bangladesh Kaiser Rejve said CARE Bangladesh with support from USAID is implementing PRERONA project to improve the physical infrastructure of Multi-purpose Cyclone Shelters (MPCS) to be more accommodative during emergencies.





"I am confident the repair and refurbishment will also contribute to creating conducive learning environment for students. All activities have been undertaken in collaboration with LGED, Education Department and local administration," he said. Due to its unique geographic location, Bangladesh is among the most disaster-prone countries in the world, and Cox's Bazar is one of the most disaster-affected districts in Bangladesh.







Flooding, deforestation, and the potential for increased frequency and intensity of tropical cyclones make this region vulnerable to natural hazards. In Cox's Bazar, there are more than 200 Government of Bangladesh (GoB) designated Multi-Purpose Cyclone Shelters (MPCS) across the sub-districts of Ramu, Maheskhali and Cox's Bazar Sadar. Many of these shelters are in varying stages of functionality and require repairs or upgrades to maximise their accommodative capacity during an emergency.



The Promoting Resilience to Risks of Natural Hazards (PRERONA)' project is being implemented to improve multi-purpose cyclone shelters (MPCS) through





physical improvements to 96 MPCS, which will give safe shelter to around 1.3 lakh people during any disaster. Project officials said interventions will enable communities have safe, accessible shelter and school infrastructure that is adapted to natural hazards and that reduces disaster risk. Through physical improvements to MPCS, communities will have safe, accessible shelter and school infrastructure.





