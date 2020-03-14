Pro-AL Panel gets 6 and pro-BNP gets 8 posts





Pro-Awami League White Panel retained president post in polls to elect office bearers of Supreme Court Bar Association for 2020-2021. White Panel candidate AM Amin Uddin was elected as president, defeating his rivals from pro-BNP Blue Panel's candidate Advocate Joynul Abedin and independent candidate Eunus Ali Akand.





Bangabandhu Ainjibi Samannay Parishad supported White Panel bagged six out of 14 posts, while Blue Panel clinched eight posts including that of general secretary. Blue Panel's Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal was elected as general secretary, defeating his rival from White Panel Shah Manjurul Haque.





The winning candidates from White Panel are - AM Amin Uddin (president), Md Moniruzzaman (vice president), Mohammad Bakir Uddin Bhuiyan and Mohammmad Imtiaz Faruk (assistant secretaries), Md Humayun Kabir and Mohammad Moshiur Rahman (members).







The winning candidates from Blue Panel are - Md Abdul Jabbar Bhuiyan (vice president), Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal (general secretary), Ragib Rouf Chowdhury (treasurer) as well as Mar-e-Yam Khandker, Amirul Islam (Khokon), Mohammad Mohaddes-Ul-Islam (Tutul), Md Mohsin Kabir and Mohammad Sharif Uddin Ratan as members.





A total of 5,940 members out of 7,781 have exercised their franchise in the two-day elections held on March 11 and 12. Total 31 candidates took part in the polls against 14 posts.



A seven-member sub-committee headed by AF Hasan Arif conducted the two-day polls. The other members of the committee were - Md Jasim Uddin, Sharif U Ahmed, Mohammad Saleh Uddin, Mohammad Elias Bhuiyan, Md Jahangir Alam and Mohammad Ashraf Uz Zaman Khan.







