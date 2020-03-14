'BNP's questions over coronavirus situation ridiculous'





Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday called BNP's questions over government's efforts to tackle corona situation as ridiculous.







"BNP is out to hatch conspiracy to grab state power to loot the country's asset. They wanted to halt the Mujib Year. And now they are criticizing over the corona situation," he told a press conference at AL president's Dhanmondi political office in the capital. He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government has been taking steps to raise public awareness about coronavirus due to COVID-19 spread worldwide.





Quader said the health ministry has taken all-out preparation to this end as screening has been strengthened at air, land and sea ports.He said three persons including two Italy returnees were detected with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and now they are doing well.





The deadly coronavirus has spread over 100 countries in the world but Bangladesh is now relatively safe in this regard, he added.Quader said Awami League leaders and workers have been distributing cautionary leaflets in prevention of COVID-19 across the country.





He said the spread of coronavirus is a global concern, so the people will have to remain alert without being frightened.

Awami League Presidium members Begum Matia Chowdhury and Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Organizing Secretaries Mirza Azam, SM Kamal Hossain, Advocate Afjal Hossain, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Publicity and Publications Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap, Labour Affairs Secretary Habibur Rahman Siraj, Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, Deputy Office Secretary Sayem Khan, Dhaka City South AL President Abu Ahmed Mannafi and General Secretary Humyaun Kabir, Dhaka City North AL President Bazlur Rahman, Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, Swechchhasebak League President Nirmal Ranjan Guha and Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad (Swachip) Member Secretary Dr MA Aziz were present on the occasion.





Later, Quader handed over leaflets to presidents and general secretaries of Dhaka city south and north units of AL, Jubo League, Swechchhasebak League, Mahila Awami League, Swadhinata Chikitsak Parishad (Swachip), Tanti League, Jubo Mahila League and Krishak League.





