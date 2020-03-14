2,400 MW electricity to be produced in Rooppur Plant





The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant would add 2,400 megawatts of electricity to the national grid by 2025. "Under the two units of the Nuclear Power Plant project, 2,400 MW of electricity will be generated.







The works of project started in 2015 and it will end by 2025," this was revealed while making a power point presentation at a meeting in Pabna. Planning Minister MA Mannan attended the view-exchange meeting with officials of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, said a press release on Friday.







At the meeting, the planning minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has attached top priority to successful implementation of the nuclear power plant project within scheduled time.





After the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan visited the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant and inquired progress of project works.





Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman, Chief Engineer of Atomostroyexport and officials, among others, were present on the occasion.





Leave Your Comments