Modi for SAARC joint strategy



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has surfaced a proposal to introduce a joint strategy for addressing deadly coronavirus in SAARC nations.







He said on his official Twitter, ''I would like to propose that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight Coronavirus. We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy. Together, we can set an example to the world and contribute to a healthier planet.''





''Our planet is battling the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. At various levels, governments and people are trying their best to combat it. South Asia, which is home to a significant number of the global population should leave no stone unturned to ensure our people are healthy,'' he added.





In immediate response, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina welcomes the proposal. State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahrier Alam confirmed the matter through his twitter account.





The government of Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and Afghanistan also welcomed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposal.







Earlier the Indian government has moved to drastically limit the number of people it allows to enter the country, suspending visas for visitors from all other countries for at least a month in response to the coronavirus pandemic.





The measure, one of the most far-reaching responses yet to the Covid-19 outbreak by any government, effectively bans all tourism to India until at least 15 April.







South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) comprises Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and the Maldives. All the eight SAARC nations have COVID-19 positive cases.







Around 1,500 people who came in contact with the 75 coronavirus-infected people are under observation while over 30,000 people across India are under community surveillance.







A 76-year-old man from Kalburgi city, 575 km north of Bengaluru in India's southwestern state of Karnataka, died on Wednesday.



Leave Your Comments