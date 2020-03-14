COVID-19: Global death toll crosses 5,000

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak across the globe, masks are in high demand. The photo was taken from Baitul Mokarram National Mosque in the city on Friday. -AA



The death toll from the coronavirus has crossed 5,000 globally. According to worldometer, the Covid-19 disease killed a total of 5,082 people as of Friday evening. Besides, it has infected 138,271 people around the world.





Of them, 62,470 are currently infected while 70,719 patients recovered.





The coronavirus has affected 132 countries and territories around the world, and one international conveyance (the Diamond Princess cruise ship harbored in Yokohama, Japan). The World Health Organization has named the illness Covid-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it.







Expressing alarm both about mounting infections and inadequate government responses, the World Health Organization on Wednesday declared that the global coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic but added that it's not too late for countries to act.





In Bangladesh: The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) on Wednesday said two of the three patients diagnosed with Covid-19 in Bangladesh have almost recovered. On Friday, one patient has been released from hospital after recovery, it added.







In India: India confirmed on Thursday its first case of death from COVID-19 after a 76-year-old man from Kalburgi city, 575 km north of Bengaluru in the country's southwestern state of Karnataka passed away on Wednesday. On Friday, a 68-year-old woman has died of coronavirus in Delhi, in the second death linked to the global pandemic in India.







The woman was the sixth case of coronavirus to be reported from the capital and had other conditions including high blood pressure and diabetes. In Australia: Australia's Home Minister Peter Dutton said on Friday that he tested positive for coronavirus.





In a tweet, Dutton said that he woke up to a sore throat with temperature. "I immediately contacted Queensland Department of Health and was subsequently tested for COVID-19. I was advised by Queensland Health this afternoon that the test had returned positive," Dutton wrote. He joined just over 200 cases of coronavirus across Australia.





In Canada: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife has tested positive for the new coronavirus, his office announced Thursday night.





In USA: US President Donald Trump is expected to declare a national emergency at a news conference on Friday afternoon, a move that would give him authority to use $40 billion of funds allocated by Congress for disaster relief to address the coronavirus crisis.





Trump, according to a senior administration official, is expected to invoke the Stafford Act, a law that empowers the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist state and local governments during "natural catastrophes" and coordinate the nation's response.







In Italy: The death toll from coronavirus in Italy has jumped in the last 24 hours by 250 to 1,266, a rise of 25% and the largest increase in absolute terms since the start of the outbreak, the Civil Protection Agency said on Friday.





The total number of cases in the European country hardest hit by the virus rose to 17,660 from a previous 15,113, an increase of some 17%.





In Spain: Spain will be in a state of emergency for the next 15 days to better combat the coronavirus, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Friday, in a dramatic increase to the policy response that will allow authorities to confine people and ration goods.





The state of emergency, which Sanchez said will formally be decided by a cabinet meeting on Saturday, will give the government power to take wide-ranging measures including temporarily occupying factories or any other premises except private homes.





In Philippine: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday announced strict immigration curbs and a halt on domestic land, sea and air travel to and from Manila, in what he called a "lockdown" of the capital to arrest the spread of coronavirus.





Duterte approved a resolution allowing a raft of measures including bans on mass gatherings, a month of school closures and community quarantining, and threatened to jail local officials who defied government orders.







North Korea: North Korea had its military forces on lockdown for about 30 days and in one instance did not fly a plane for 24 days, even though it has not confirmed any cases of coronavirus, the head of US forces in South Korea said on Friday.





In Iraq: Iraq cancelled Friday prayers in the Shia holy city of Kerbala due to concerns about the coronavirus.Kerbala, like the neighbouring holy city of Najaf, attracts Shiites pilgrims from Iraq and abroad. Prayers had already been cancelled on March 6.





In Iran: Iran announced on Friday that the new coronavirus has claimed another 85 lives, the highest single-day death toll in one of the world's worst affected countries.





"Sadly, 85 people infected with the COVID-19 disease have died in the past 24 hours", bringing to 514 the overall number of deaths in Iran, health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a televised news conference.















