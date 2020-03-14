Europe 'now epicentre of coronavirus pandemic'





Europe is now the "epicentre" of the global coronavirus pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization says.





Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged countries to use aggressive measures, community mobilization and social distancing to save lives.





"Do not just let this fire burn," he said.





His comments came as several European countries reported steep rises in infections and deaths. Italy has recorded its highest daily toll yet.





There were 250 deaths recorded over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 1,266, with 17,660 infections overall.





Spain, the worst-affected European country after Italy, reported a 50% jump in fatalities to 120 on Friday. Infections increased to 4,231.





Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says a state of alert will come into effect there on Saturday for two weeks.





Controls are also being introduced at an increasing number of borders in Europe, in response to rapid spread of the virus.





Why is Europe the 'epicentre'?

More than 132,500 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 in 123 countries around the world, according to the WHO.





The total number of deaths has reached about 5,000 - a figure Dr Tedros described as "a tragic milestone".





"Europe has now become the epicentre of the pandemic, with more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China," he said.





"More cases are now being reported every day than were reported in China at the height of its epidemic."





As well as the increases in Spain and Italy, France has now confirmed 2,876 cases and 79 deaths, up from a total of 61 deaths on Thursday.





Germany has seen 3,062 cases and five deaths. There have been 798 confirmed infections in the UK and 11 deaths.





What are European countries doing about it?

Announcing the state of alert in Spain, Mr Sanchez said the government would "mobilise all the resources of state to better protect the health of all of its citizens".





It will be able to limit movement, order evacuations, prohibit access to certain places and intervene in industry for up to 15 days.





"Victory depends on every single one of us," Mr Sanchez said. "Heroism is also about washing your hands and staying at home."





All but "essential travel" to parts of Spain should be avoided, says the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office.





Italy has imposed a nationwide lockdown.





Meanwhile, at least 10 other countries in Europe are enforcing border closures, including:

Denmark: Closes borders to foreign visitors from Saturday

Czech Republic: Bans all foreigners from entering the country, except those with residence permits. Bans most of its own nationals from leaving

Slovakia: Closes borders to all foreigners except those with a residence permit.

Austria: Closes three land border crossings with Italy to all foreigners, except those with a medical certificate issued within four days. No restriction on Austrian nationals

Ukraine: Closes border crossings to foreigners (except diplomats) for two weeks

Hungary: Closes land borders with Austria and Slovenia

Poland: From Sunday will close borders to foreign visitors

Belgium, France, Switzerland and parts of Germany are among the latest countries to close schools.





There are also widespread curbs on large gatherings and measures to close theatres, restaurants and bars.





Germany's Bundesliga, the only one of the big five European football leagues still being played, is to suspend games in the top two divisions from Tuesday.





Paris's Louvre - the largest art museum in the world - announced it would close from Friday, as will the Eiffel Tower.





