BSF troops pick Bangladeshi up from Kurigram border





Members of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) picked a Bangladeshi national up from Khetarchar frontier area in Roumari upazila on Friday night.

Locals said the BSF troops chased a group of 15 Bangladeshis cattle traders when they got close to pillar No. 1056 at night and dragged away Ismail Hossain alias Kalu, son of Belal Hossain of Chargram in Datbhanga upazila.

“We've tried to contact BSF to discuss it , but couldn’t reach them yet,” said Lt Col SM Azad, commanding officer of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) battalion-35.





