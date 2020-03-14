23 Bangladeshis leave Delhi for home, none infected with coronavirus





Twenty-three Bangladeshi nationals, quarantined in the suburbs of the Indian capital for 14 days, left New Delhi for home on Saturday after they tested negative for coronavirus or COVID-19.





A flight of Indigo Airlines carrying them is scheduled to arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 2:38pm.





Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran and Deputy High Commissioner ATM Rokebul Haque saw them off at Indira Gandhi International Airport, an official told UNB. The flight left the IGIA at around 11:58am (New Delhi time).





During their stay in the camp, the Bangladesh mission kept in constant touch with the camp authorities, Imran said.





Delhi-Dhaka airfare of the returnees was footed by the mission.





The Bangladeshis, mostly students and a family with a child, went through necessary health check-up on Thursday and no-one was found infected with coronavirus.





They were evacuated from China’s Wuhan, the epicenter of coronavirus, on February 27 by a special Indian Air Force flight with a number of other Indian nationals.





The Bangladesh nationals were quarantined in special facilities, said the High Commission in Dhaka.





"We’d like to extend our gratitude for the amazing work done by Indian Air Force and the Indian government," one of the students from the 23-member group told UNB.





On behalf of the group, she said living in a lockdown situation for a long period has been traumatic for all of them and it was a great relief when the Indian Embassy in Beijing spontaneously responded and agreed to take them onboard.





In a message of appreciation shared with UNB, the student wishing to remain unnamed said China, their second home for study purpose, has also succeeded in providing them with adequate precautions.





"They deserve credit for being very responsible and sensitive for foreigners equally like their own nationals. We’ll always remember your support," the message reads.

Leave Your Comments