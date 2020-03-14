24 people tested in 24 hours, none infected: IEDCR





Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) Director Prof Meerjady Sabrina Flora on Saturday said in the past 24 hours nobody was detected with coronavirus.





"We have tested samples taken from 24 people in the past 24 hours. The results were negative," she said at a press briefing at IEDCR, Mohakhali.





She said that nobody among the 142 Italy returnees is showing symptoms of infection.





"This morning, 142 Bangladeshis have arrived from Venice Airport of Veneto Region in Italy. Initially, they have been tested and none of them is showing any symptom of coronavirus," she said.





Dr Flora mentioned that the returnees have been sent to the Ashkona Hajj Camp for quarantine.





She also emphasised that IEDCR discourages all sorts of travel from abroad to Bangladesh.





"We’ve been repeatedly discouraging everyone from travelling to Bangladesh under current situation. We’ve been in talks with the Foreign Ministry. The Health Ministry also advises to stop the practice," said Dr Flora.

