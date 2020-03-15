Diner Sheshe





"I don't know how I am going to say these things. I don't know how I am going to talk about how someone attempted to rape me when I was just a child, or how my whole school life was full of sexual harassments, or how even into adulthood this male obsession with our bodies kept making me suffer again and again.







But I'm going to because I feel I need to share these. My earliest memory of being sexually assaulted is from class one. I used to visit a neighbor's house to watch cartoons on their TV. An old woman whom I called 'Nanu' lived there. Her sons visited that place regularly but didn't exactly live there. One day, the grandma wasn't there but her youngest son was.







In class two I got admitted to a new school. I used to take the school van to go there. That van driver harassed me a lot. I didn't know how to tell anyone about this. I just cried alone until one day I told my mother that I want to change schools. So I read in a different school in class five.







In my class there was only one girl except me, every other student was a boy. On the days that other girl was absent, those boys took the chance of my helplessness and teased me a lot. To this day I still can't believe how addicted to porn those little boys from class five were! I was being continuously hurt by their behavior. I never stayed inside the classroom when the teacher wasn't there.







I tried having relationships after entering adulthood. But I never felt that 'love.' It's all about our bodies to most boys. A boy that I met in my university life still made me dream despite everything. I thought I could confide in him, I felt he really could understand me. But when I started hinting him about longer commitment he slowly took himself away from me and finally left me. Throughout the whole of a girl's life, there's never a shortage of predators.





You can find lusting eyes in every corner you look. But love? Someone who wants you for you? That's so rare. A girl wants someone she can trust, be vulnerable with, share some happy moments with at a stage of her life. After a lifetime of feeling unsafe, she just wants a safe haven. Is that too much to ask?"





Humans of Bombay, Fb



