Worldwide waffling





The European Union on Thursday lashed out at President Donald Trump's "unilateral" decision to restrict travel from Europe to the United States over the coronavirus, saying that the illness doesn't respect borders. Trump has called the disease a "foreign virus" and claimed that U.S. clusters were "seeded" by European travelers. He announced that all European travel would be cut off, but U.S. officials later said that restrictions would apply only to most foreign citizens who have been in Europe's passport-free travel zone at any point for 14 days prior to their arrival to the United States.











President Donald Trump has become the first world leader to suggest postponing the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as the coronavirus pandemic spreads. Trump added that delaying the Olympics by a year would be a better option than holding it with no crowds. However, he said he would not relay the message to Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, according to Japan's public broadcaster NHK. The pair held telephone talks Friday Japan local time. In response to Trump's comments, Japan's Olympics minister, Seiko Hashimoto, stressed the preparations for a "safe and secure" Games was still underway. "I'm aware of President Trump's remarks, however, neither the IOC nor the organizing committee has considered any postponement or cancellation of the Games," she said.











Amidst the deadly Coronavirus outbreak across the globe, several celebrities have either cancelled or postponed their travel plans. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's much-hyped international tour too has been pushed ahead for April. Noted movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details with fans. He wrote: #Update: The #SalmanKhan event - Up, Close & Personal With Salman Khan - to be held in #USA and #Canada from 3 to 12 April 2020 has been postponed.











I take it back. The Morrison government is definitely spending to avoid the technical definition of a recession this financial year. Beyond that, though, Scott Morrison seems to have a lot of faith in miracles, believing COVID-19 and its economic impact will disappear miraculously quickly.





That belief (or hope) means there's extremely little on offer from the government if the crisis lingers beyond June 30.If it does, expect further retreat from the Liberal Party rhetoric of the past decade about wasteful government spending.





The good points in Thursday's economic rescue package - and there were good points - were somewhat clouded by fibbing about the numbers and the inevitable tiresome attempts to claim Liberal Party emergency fiscal policy was nothing like Labor Party emergency fiscal policy.



