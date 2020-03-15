International Mathematics Day observed at IU

Teachers and students of Islamic University leading a rally marking International Mathematics Day in Kushtia on Saturday. -AA



Teachers and students of Islamic University celebrated the international Mathematics Day on the campus in Kushtia on Saturday amid festive mood and much enthusiasm. Marking the day, a colorful procession, led by its acting chairman Anisur Rahman, was brought out from in front of Nuclear Scientist Dr MA Wazed Miah Science building around 12:30pm.





Around three hundred students of mathematics department participated in the rally. The rally ended at the same place after parading main roads of the campus. Among others, the departmental teachers Mizanur Rahman, M Abdul Al Muhit, Atish Kumar Joardar, Kamrun Nahar, Asaduzzaman, Nurul Islam and Shajib were present on the occasion.







All the programs except the procession have been suspended to prevent the spread of corona virus, acting chairman of the department Anisur Rahman said.





----AA Correspondent, IU





