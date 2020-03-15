City cleanup operation starts in Magura

Magura Deputy Commissioner Ashraful Alam leading a cleaning procession marking Mujib Year in Magura city on Saturday. -AA



On the occasion of Mujib centenary, cleanliness campaign has started in Magura city under the ' Clean Village- Clean City' program.





Cleanliness program was headed by the Deputy Commissioner Md Ashraful Alam and organized by the Magura municipality on Saturday. The garbage was cleaned on the two sides of the road from the Deputy Commissioner's office premises to the city's Chowrongimor at that time.







After the expedition, a public awareness meeting was held at Chowrongimor. The Meyor of Magura Municipality Khurshid Hayder Tutul, District Awami League General Secretary and Zila Porishod Chairman Pankaj Kundu, upazila chairman freedom fighter Abu Nasir Bablu, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Abu Sufian spoke at the meeting,







At this time people of all levels were present, including employees of the government, non government owned office.Speaking at the keynote address, the Deputy Commissioner Md Ashraful Alam said, Honourablr Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the ' Clean Village- Clean City' program through video conference on the occasion of Mujib centenary.







With its continuation, a cleanliness campaign has begun in Magura city organized by municipalities.Cleanliness operations done by administration will not be enough, public needs to be aware. If we keep the environment around us clean we can get protection from various major diseases, including Dengue, Corona etc.





--Roxy Khan, Magura

