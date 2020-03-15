Armanitola, Keramatia through to school hockey final

An action during Bangabandhu First Security Islami Bank National School Hockey final round first phase match at Maulana Bhashani National Stadium on Saturday. -BHF





Armanitola Government High School, Dhaka and Keramatia High School, Rangpur moved to the Bangabandhu First Security Islami Bank National School Hockey Tournament final after beating their respective opponent in the semifinal matches at the Maulana Bhashani National Stadium on Saturday.





In the day's first semifinal match, Keramatia High School, Rangpur beat favourite Dinajpur Jubilee High School by 2-0 goal. Al Amin and Rejaul Islam scored in 36th and 59th minute with field goals for the winning side.







Meanwhile, Armanitola Government High School, Dhaka clinched the final spot after beating Shahid Mamun Mahmud Police Lines School, Rajshahi by 1-0 goal. Siam Ahmed Rony scored the lone goal of the match for the winning side in the 14th minute of the match with field goal. The final matches of the tournament will take place today where Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni will distribute prizes among the winners as chief guest.







State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Hasan Russell, MP alongside Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, Chief of Air Staff and president of Bangladesh Hockey Federation Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat, Syed Waseque Md. Ali, Managing Director of First Security Islami Bank Limited will also be present as special guest on the occasion.



Total six teams---Faridpur Police Lines High School, Armanitola Government High School, Dhaka, Dinajpur Jubilee High School, Shahid Mamun Mahmud Police Lines School, Rajshahi, Keramatia High School,Rangpur and Shishu Niketan High School Rangpur took part in the second phase spot of the final round.







Eighteen school teams from nine zonal venues was qualified for the final round. A total of 80 school teams, split into nine zones -- Chattogram, Cumilla, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Faridpur, Gopalganj and Khulna took part in the first phase of the competition.







All the teams will get participation money of Tk 10,000 each from the meet's sponsor First Security Islami Bank Limited (FSIBL) while the federation will provide hockey kits and jerseys to the players. The champions will get prize money of Tk 1 (one) lakh, the runners-up team Tk 50,000, the third-placed team Tk 25,000 while the most disciplined team will get Tk 10,000 addition to fair play trophy team. Besides, fifteen talented hockey players from each zone will undergo a long-term training session under the supervision of BHF.

