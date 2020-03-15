BPDB on top in Volleyball Qualifying Round





Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) thrashed Titas Club by 25-14, 25-23 and 25-17 point (3-0 set) to clinch the title of the Songstha Qualifying Round of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Games Volleyball on Saturday at the Shaheed Nur Hossain National Volleyball Stadium under the supervision of Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) and organized by Bangladesh Volleyball Federation (BVF).







Meanwhile, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) clinched the third place of the Qualifying Round after beating Bangladesh Jail (Prison Directorate) by 25-11, 25-14 and 25-20 point (3-0 set).







Earlier, The Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) decided to postpone the 9th Bangabandhu Bangladesh Games due to coronavirus threat. The Games was scheduled to be held on April 1-10 in Dhaka with the participation of 31 disciplines.





The government has deferred the main programme of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu, which was scheduled to be held on March 17, as our national programme has been deferred, so we have also decided to defer the Games for a few days, Bangabandhu Bangladesh Games steering committee's chairman Sheikh Boshir Ahmed informed the pressmen in a hurriedly called press conference held on Thursday at BOA auditorium said.





The fresh date of the games will be announced later after discussing with the federations.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was expected to inaugurate the 10-day mega sports festival through a gala opening ceremony to be organised by Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) under the financial support of finance and youth and sports ministries at the Bangabandhu National Stadium.





Some 10,600 sportsmen from all over the country is expected to compete in 31 disciplines of sports for 396 gold medals. The games will be held in 23 venues across the country -- 20 in Dhaka and rest three in Cox's Bazar, Sylhet and Tongi. The Volleyball event is scheduled to take place at Shaheed Suhrawardy National Indoor Stadium in Mirpur.





