Coronavirus shutdown sports since World War II

The IPL was scheduled to begin on March 29 but has now been pushed to April 15.





The last time sporting events were disrupted this widely, the world was at war.





Covid-19, now responsible for 4,373 deaths and more than 120,000 cases worldwide as of March 11, is forcing professional and amateur sports leagues around the world to reevaluate their priorities. While other public gatherings reacted relatively quickly to the novel coronavirus outbreak, sports-particularly in the US-were reluctant to do so. That is now changing.





Italy, Europe's worst-hit country, has cancelled all sporting events until at least April 3 and the government has put the country in lockdown as it battles the virus. In North America, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer, the National Basketball Association and the National Hockey League have temporarily restricted locker room access to players and "essential staff".





Football: In England, all elite football has been suspended until at least April 3. UEFA postponed next week's Champions League and Europa League matches, Europe's football governing body announced on March 13. The first and second tiers of Spanish domestic football have been suspended for the next two match days, the Spanish football federation and the players' union said on March 12.





FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation have agreed to postpone the Asian World Cup qualifying matches in March and June. In Greece, the Europa League's last-16 first-leg match between Olympiakos and Wolverhampton Wanderers on March 12 was played behind closed doors. The top two tiers of French football - Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 - have been suspended until further notice. In Paris, the Champions League clash between PSG and Borussia Dortmund on March 11 took place in an empty stadium.





The German Football League (DFL) called off matches scheduled for March 13-15 in the Bundesliga and second tier Bundesliga 2. They recommended that both leagues be suspended until April 2. New seasons in the Chinese, Japanese and South Korean professional leagues have been postponed. Asian Champions League matches involving Chinese clubs Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG have been postponed. The start of the knockout rounds has been moved back to September.





Athletics: The World Athletics Indoor Championships, scheduled for Nanjing from March 13 to 15, have been postponed until next year. Amsterdam, Paris and Barcelona marathons have also been postponed.





Formula One: Formula 1 has cancelled the season-opening Australian GP after a McLaren team member contracted the coronavirus. The race was scheduled to take place on March 15. The Bahrain Grand Prix and the Vietnam Grand Prix have been postponed. Those events were first scheduled to take place on March 20-22 and April 3-5 respectively.





The Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai, which was scheduled to take place on April 19, was also called off. No new dates have been set for the races but governing body FIA says it expects to begin the F1 season in May when it reaches Europe with the Dutch GP.





Tennis: Disappointment for tennis fans in California as the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells is cancelled. Also cancelled were the Xi'an Open, scheduled for April 13 to 19, and Kunming Open, pencilled for April 27 to May 3. Both events were to take place in China.





Boxing: The Olympic boxing qualifiers for Asia and Oceania were moved to Jordan from China.NBA: The National Basketball Association said on March 11 that it was suspending the season until further notice after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the virus.





Rugby: In France, the country's rugby federation said on March 13 that it was suspending all of its competitions due to the outbreak. At least three Six Nations matches have been postponed. The women's Six Nations game between Scotland and France was postponed after a Scottish player tested positive for coronavirus.







Table tennis: The world championships in Busan, South Korea, have been pushed back provisionally from March to June. The April 21 to 26 World Tour Japan Open in Kitakyushu has been postponed.





Golf: The Honda LPGA Thailand event and the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore have been cancelled. The Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur and the China Open have been postponed.





Cycling: The final two stages of the UAE Tour were cancelled after two Italian participants tested positive for the coronavirus. Four teams have pulled out of several cycling races in Italy.





Baseball: The final qualification tournament for the Olympics in Taiwan has been postponed from April to June. Japan's professional league has postponed the start of the new season.





Cricket: The men's Cricket World Cup Challenge League A, scheduled to begin on March 16 in Malaysia, has been postponed. The Pakistan Cricket Board announced that Pakistan Super League matches in Karachi will be played with no spectators in the stadium. Beside New Zealand tour of Australia, South Africa tour of India and Sri Lanka-England series has been postponed.







Winter sports: The Women's World Ice Hockey Championships in Canada have been cancelled. The World Short Track Speed Skating Championships in Seoul, South Korea, have been postponed until at least October.





Wrestling: Asian Olympic qualifying event from March 27-29 was moved from Xi'an, China to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.On February 29, Kyrgyzstan withdrew as host.

