DPL begins today amid coronavirus threat

Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League, country's most prestigious domestic cricket event of the country which is renamed to Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League to celebrate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is all set to kick off from today amid the fear of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus).







Coronavirus forced to postpone many sporting events around the world including a two-match T20I series between World XI and Asia XI in Bangladesh.





Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Saturday arranged a Pre-Tournament press conference for the upcoming Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2019-20 at Sher-e-Bangladesh National Cricket Stadium Media Center. BCB announced WALTON as the title sponsor of the tournament.





"We will follow all the medical advisories that the government has asked to do in order to tackle coronavirus. We have close contacts with all participating teams. They will have a special team meeting about it," chief executive officer of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said on Saturday.







"We asked the club to inform the BCB medical team if any player or official falls ill during the event. We will take further steps. We will advise the players to avoid conventional handshakes during the event so that we can reduce the risk coronavirus. As the spectators' presence is very low in this event, we believe there is no need to put any restriction on it.











But despite that, we will be aware of everything," Nizam Uddin added. First five rounds of matches will be played in Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP), Savar and Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium (KSOAS), Fatullah. Earlier the matches were scheduled to play outside Dhaka but due to worldwide setback of the Coronavirus disease matches are now shifted.





"Even though the stadium will empty since BCB discouraged public gathering, the league is being held in perfect time. Because there is no International commitment for Bangladesh cricket at the moment and so we'll get all star players in the league," said Walton's executive director Uday Hakim.





On the opening day of the competition, defending champion Abahani Limited will kick off their campaign against Partex Sporting Club at SBNCS. On the other two matches of the day, Legends of Rupgonj will face Old DOHS Sporting Club at BKSP-4 while Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club will take on Brothers Union at KSOAS.





Participant 12 teams are : Abahani Limited, Gazi Group Cricketers, Legends of Rupgonj, Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club, Lt. Sk. Jamal Dhanmondi Club Ltd, Prime Bank Cricket Club, Mohamme-dan Sporting Club Ltd, Prime Bank Cricket Club, Old DOHS Sporting Club, Partex Sporting Club, Brothers Union and Shinepukur Cricket Club.





