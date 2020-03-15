Radhika is dedicated actress on-screen





A true actress finds in herself those human things which are universal. Radhika Apte is an actress who just does that. She is an actress who is fabulous at playing unconventional roles. Radhika immerses herself in the character while playing her part and makes sure to bring the best show to her audience. The actress' movies are quintessential meaningful cinema. Radhika's acting is enchanting and she is known to perform, ace and nail highly complex roles. Radhika's performance in 'Andhadhun' and 'Pad-man' was jaw-dropping and heart-wrenching.





