Kareena rocks the long hair grunge fad





The begum of Bollywood Kareena Kapoor Khan plays the role of Officer Naina Kohli in Homi Adajania's comedy-drama film 'Angrezi Medium', the movie also stars Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, and Deepak Dobriyal and is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Dinesh Vijan. 'Angrezi Medium' is all set to hit the cinemas on March 13 and the gorgeous actress shares a picture of herself on Instagram and urges her fans and followers to watch the movie in cinemas. Kareena looks absolutely stunning in her new pop-grunge avatar as the actress chose a monochromatic toned halter neck lined ensemble with a psychedelic skull design printed on it in a florescent, mauve and blue hue. The actress is also rocking those long hair extensions styled by the celebrity hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori and has illuminated her face with Dewey nude makeup and dark blue smoky eyes finished by celebrity make-up artist Puneet B Saini. She accessorizes the ensemble with large metal hoops and she is overall styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania and Lakshmi Lehr.



Leave Your Comments