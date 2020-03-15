Sundora new beauty store in Gulshan





Sundora is proud to open its second outlet in the heart of Gulshan at Casablanca, 114 Gulshan Avenue. The launch event on the 12th of March was attended by influencers, beauty bloggers and other VIP guests.







The event graced with BestinBrands CEO Christian Sater, Marketing Director Caroline Billon, Business Development Manager Marc Thiry & various media personnel were also present to cover the launch event.





Sundora is the official beauty retailer of over 40 international luxury fragrances and cosmetics brands in Bangladesh including Bvlgari, Paco Rabanne, Coach, Givenchy, Acqua di Parma and Kilian. The first outlet opened last December in Banani, where customers can experience a unique beauty retail concept and shop the widest selection of their favorite perfume brands with the assurance of quality and authenticity.





On the event Marc Thiry, the Business Development Manager of BestinBrands, said, "2020 has gotten off to a flying start for BestinBrands. We are proud to open our second location for Sundora, at the heart of Gulshan Avenue or what we like to call the Champs Elysées of Dhaka. The feedback has been outstanding, as customers get to experience a first of its kind concept around scents and beauty, with professionally trained staff.





The outlook for this year is very positive; we will be introducing new cosmetics brands in the coming months, and we are looking to establish further outlets in other prominent locations of Dhaka. In the mean time, customers can also shop online at www.sundora.com.bd."

