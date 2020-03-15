Siam, Mehezabien pair up for TVC





Popular actor Siam Ahmed and actress Mehazabien took part in a TVC for the shoe brand 'Bata' they were appointed as brand ambassadors last year. The star duo recently shot the ad in Bashundhara City in the capital. A popular Mumbai-based TVC director Prashant Madan created this advertisement. He has recently created commercials with Bollywood actors Kriti Sanon and Sushant Singh.





The director came to Bangladesh for the first time from Mumbai. He finished shooting in one day and went to Peru for another shooting. Not only that, the DOP of the film was from Australia, makeup artist from Mumbai, and the photographer who was promoting the TVC came from Prague.





Siam Ahmed said, "Mehazabien and I have been appointed as the brand's ambassadors. I will participate in all their promotional activities for the next one year. In the meantime, for the first time, I have become a model for the brand for the first time.







What is special is that Prashant Madan, a renowned advertising maker from Mumbai, who came to Bangladesh for the first time for this shoot. I am very happy to be able to work with this team." Earlier in the middle of last year, Siam and Mehazabien teamed up with Banglalink to shoot an ad.

Leave Your Comments