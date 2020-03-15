



National Film Award winning actress Zakia Bari Mamo once again paired up with versatile actor Mosharraf Karim in a new tele-drama made on the occasion of upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr title 'Uchchatoro Bhalobasa', directed by Sajin Ahmed Babu. The shooting of the tele-drama has already been completed at a shooting house in the capital before the International Women's Day.





Mosharraf Karim said about working in the tele-drama, "Truly speaking, Mamo is an immensely talented actress. She is also an emotional person as well. There are two sides of emotion. I believe Mamo's emotion plays a vital role behind her dazzling performance. I think Mamo still has plenty of time to prove her ability in the coming days. Besides, Babu writes amazingly as well as directs brilliantly. He is attentive to his works which is very necessary."





"Emotion flows surrounding human life in different ways. Emotion of one Mosharraf Bhai (Mosharraf Karim) in acting is found productively. The way one Mosharraf Karim should have been featured in the challenging projects, it's not being done. So I request the directors that they should value the talent of Mosharraf Karim before it gets too late," Mamo said.





On the other hand, Mosharraf Karim and Mamo have together completed two more tele-dramas under the direction of Sagor Jahan recently. The dramas are 'Ek Baishakhi Bhore' and 'Banalata and Jonakir Galpo'.

