'DU will close as per govt requirement'





Whenever our government declares to muffle the academic activity at Dhaka University due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, we will persecute the command. Right now Dhaka University Alumni Association (DUAA) is not thinking about shutting academic activities off, said DUAA president A K Azad.





Coronavirus has become a pandemic as it has spread in 128 countries across the world. In Bangladesh, the situation is still now under our control. Our government is trying the best to prevent the possible outbreak of Coronavirus here. Education minister is not thinking to close down educational institutions, added Azad.







DUAA president A K Azad, also chairman of Hamim Group and former chairman of FBCCI said this on Saturday in a function of Haji Muhammad Mohsin hall alumni association where he addressed as chief guest.







A K Azad also stressed the need to develop more private sectors as a large number of our youths are remaining jobless. While talking about the accommodation crisis, he said, "I am planning to place up a multi-storeyed building near the Palashi area. Unfortunately, our (DU) lands are being occupied by some shopkeepers. We are working on this matter."







Alumni Association of Haji Muhammad Mohsin Hall of Dhaka University has inaugurated an online registration method to recruit new members. It is hoped that collecting members of the Mohsin hall alumni association will be more simple and precise through the new digital procedure.





Provost of Haji Muhammad Mohsin hall and Dhaka University Teachers' Association (DUTA) general secretary Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan, Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) Vice-Chancellor Professor Major Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, Mohsin hall union vice president (VP) Shahidul Haque Shishir and general secretary (GS) candidate Mehedi Hasan Mizan, Mohsin hall union alumni members were also present among others.





One copy of picture and one copy of certificate is needed to register as a Mohsin hall alumni, and it charges an amount of 1000 BDT. The charge can be paid through Bkash, Rocket, ATM, Master-cards and all digital payment systems from any part of the world.





For more info about registration visit: https://mohsinhallalumni.com





