Rotary training seminar held

Rotary International Bangladesh District 3281's seminar was held on Saturday at BRAC CDM, Ashuliya, Savar. -AA





Rotary leaders have called all to raise awareness about deadly diseases including the Coronavirus. The leaders called it to the officials of Rotary International Bangladesh District 3281 at "District Team Training Seminar 2020" on Saturday at BRAC CDM, Ashuliya, Savar.







At the opening session, the seminar was addressed by District Governor (elect) Md. Rubaiyat Hossain, Governor (nominee) Mutasim Billah Farooqi, Former Governor Jalal Uddin Ahmed, Zainal Abedin, Shamsul Huda, Ghulam Mustafa, event Chair Rowshan Ara, District Secretary (2020-21) Nurul Huda Pintu and other leaders. Rotarians were provided with training to address future challenges.



