Expert fear even worse dengue outbreak this time





Amid the coronavirus scare following the detection of three cases, another dangerous disease, dengue, that devastated the city dwellers last year is lurking with the gradual rise in its infection rate during the pre-monsoon period, say experts.





They also warned that the capital city may witness even a worse outbreak of aedes mosquito-borne dengue this year than the last year as the presence of such virus carrying blood-sucking insects is very high in the early days of spring.





Two recent surveys-- one by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) and another by a team of researchers from Jahangirnagar University-- found aedes mosquito larvae at an alarming level at different wards of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), reports UNB.







The Breteau Index of aedes mosquito was 20-30 points at many wards of the two city corporations, which is very alarming.





On March 8, the first three cases of coronavirus were detected in the country while no more fresh infection was found since then though many people have been quarantined, especially those recently returned home from abroad.





Bangladesh experienced a massive dengue outbreak last year. The government confirmed that dengue had claimed the lives of 164 people last year while 101,354 were hospitalised with dengue in the country.





According to the DGHS, at least 262 dengue cases were reported in the country since the beginning of this year with two ones in the last 24 hours till 8am on Saturday.





Contacted, Kabirul Bashar, an entomologist of Jahangirnagar University who led a research during a survey on aedes mosquito prevalence in the two cities, said 56 people were infected with dengue in January-February last year while 139 dengue patients were identified during the same period this year, indicating the greater density of aedes mosquito in the capital.







He said as light rain has started occurring from early this month, the scientific prediction model suggests the number of dengue patients will increase substantially this year than the last year if proper steps are not taken right now.





The entomologist said the two city corporations must destroy the aedes mosquito breeding grounds by this month to reduce the density of the dengue carrying mosquito population.





"The rainy season will begin in full swing from June and the dengue is likely to outbreak badly at this time if the density of the aedes mosquitos cannot be reduced and the breeding grounds cannot be destroyed," he observed.







The JU Professor said constructions sites, bus terminals, police stations where many seized vehicles are kept at open spaces, the front and backyards of different hospitals and different government establishments are the main breeding sources of aedes mosquitos.





Kabirul said the two city corporations need to become active now to kill mosquitos though there was no visible drive in this regard over the last three months. He said the ward councillors should play an effective role in creating awareness among people and identifying and destroying the breeding sources of the aedes mosquitos.





The JU teacher said the city authorities should take a crash program to spray insecticide in a scientific way to kill mosquitos and destroy their breeding grounds immediately.







About the findings of their survey conducted earlier, Kabirul, the mosquito Breteau index in some areas of the two city corporation was over 25 percent and 200 aedes mosquito larvae found in 500ml of water which indicates huge density of the aedes mosquito in the city.





In their recent survey, Abul Kalam Azad, the DG of DGHS, said they found the aedes population is at a risky level in 12 per cent wards of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) and 10 percent wards of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC).





He said aedes Breteau Index of Dhaka North City Corporation's wards No 12, 16, 28, 31 and 1 and Dhaka South City Corporation's wards No 5,6,11,17,37 and 42 are more than 20 points. In DNCC's ward 12, this index was around 30. Assessing the survey results, the DG said dengue may badly spread this year if the breeding grounds of aedes mosquito cannot be destroyed right now.





He said city dwellers must be aware to keep clean their houses and adjacent areas so that water cannot remain stagnant there to prevent the dengue.





DNCC Chief Health Officer Brig Gen Md Mominur Rahman Mamun said they are conducting mosquito killing and awareness rising activities in the vulnerable areas. He said they have been working since January to control the outbreak of aedes mosquito during the rainy season with various programs.





Mamun said as the DGHS's survey identified their five wards most vulnerable, they are taking special programs there to destroy the sources of aedes mosquito.





The DNCC Chief Health Officer said the city dwellers cooperation is needed to get rid of aedes mosquito curse.He urged people to clean up their homes, buildings and adjacent areas. "Don't throw wastes everywhere and don't allow water to be stored anywhere. Do not place discarded green coconuts shells, open, bottles, plastic pots, broken utensils and abandoned flower tubs here and there."





Mamun said cleanliness is very important to prevent mosquito-borne and other viral diseases.DSCC Chief Health Officer Brigadier General Sharif Ahmed said they took a special crash program on February 26 to destroy the sources of aedes mosquito while its wards no 5,6,11, 17,37 and 42 were declared as vulnerable ones.

