Fire at Mirpur Jhut Patti

A fire broke out in a Jhut Patti at block A of Mirpur's section 10 in the capital on Saturday. -Mostafizur Rahman





"Twelve firefighting units brought the fire under control around 3:30 pm," said Lima Khanom, duty officer Fire Service and Civil Defence Control room. Ten firefighting units first and later two more units rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control, he added, reports UNB.





The fire broke out at around 1:25pm and spread to the adjacent building of Khan Apperall Ltd.On Wednesday, a massive fire broke out at Mirpur's Rupnagar Slum.Witnesses said over 100 shanties were gutted in the devastating fire.

